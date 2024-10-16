Como Zoo releases endangered tiger cubs' names

article

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in St. Paul has named the two critically endangered Amur tiger cubs born at the facility this summer.

What are the names?

The male cub is named Maks, a name that volunteers say matches his confident demeanor and is often associated with meanings like "the greatest" or "strength and leadership".

The female cub is named Marisa, reflecting her "spirited and tenacious" personality. Zoo officials say the name also honors a retired zookeeper named Marisa, who was "instrumental in the care of large cats during her 43 years at the zoo."

Como Zoo officials say the names came from suggestions made by two long-term zoo volunteers.

Photos of the cubs can be viewed below:

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Critically endangered Amur tiger cubs at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in St. Paul. From: Supplied

What they're saying

Como Park Zoo & Conservatory Director Michelle Furrer said, "It’s incredibly meaningful to have long-term volunteers, who have spent years educating the public about our large cats, help shape this important moment in the cubs’ lives. Marisa and Maks aren’t just names; they’re a fun reminder of the passion and care that keep us committed to protecting wildlife every day."

The cubs' first-time parents, 7-year-old Bernadette and 11-year-old Tsar, are credited with bringing about the first tiger cubs born at Como Zoo in more than 41 years.

The parents were paired through the Amur Tiger Species Survival Plan (SSP) which is "aimed at the conservation and management of this critically endangered species" according to zoo officials.