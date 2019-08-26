Community raises funds for family of construction worker killed at Minneapolis work site

article

Friends, family, and members of the community have come together to help out a family who suffered an incredible loss this week.

According to an obituary, Zac Pumper was the construction worker killed at a worksite in Minneapolis this past week.

Officials from Adolfson and Peterson, the contractor working on a project at East Side Storage and Maintenance facility for the city, said Pumper was hit by a loader Monday morning and pronounced dead at the scene.

The company is working with agencies investigating the incident.

According to a GoFundMe set up by a friend to assist the family, Pumper leaves behind his wife Nicole and their two young children, ages 4 and 7.

The fundraiser reads, "Zac was a gentle, caring man who had a huge heart and a smile that could light up any room. He was an amazing husband, father and friend to many. The loss of Zac is unimaginable and his wife and children have a long road ahead of them due to this tragedy."​​​​​​

The fundraiser has raised more than $27,000 over the course of four days to help the family. All the money will go to help and support Pumper's family to "set them on the best possible path, making sure that they don't have to worry about financial burdens in the midst of their grieving and all that comes with this unimaginable, sudden life change."