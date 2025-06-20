Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Community healing event held in Champlin, Brooklyn Park

By
Published  June 20, 2025 9:30pm CDT
Minnesota lawmaker shootings
FOX 9
Communities healing after lawmaker shootings

Communities healing after lawmaker shootings

Nearly a week since two state lawmakers and their spouses were shot in their homes, Champlin and Brooklyn Park held a community healing event to help residents of both cities process the traumatic events. FOX 9’s Maury Glover spoke with those who attended.

The Brief

    • It's been nearly a week since two state lawmakers and their spouses were shot in their homes, leaving broken hearts, unanswered questions and plenty of sorrow.
    • Champlin and Brooklyn Park held a community healing event to help residents of borh cities process the traumatic events.
    • About 150 people turned out at Champlin Park High School to talk about what has happened.

CHAMPLIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two neighboring communities in the North Metro came together Friday night to help each other heal.

'Still in shock'

Local perspective:

At the high school shared by their two communities, people who live in Champlin and Brooklyn Park came together to share their grief.

"Terrible. Really bad but I'm not alone," said Brooklyn Park resident Bob Malecki.

Tale of two cities

The backstory:

The two cities co-hosted a community healing event on Friday night to help residents process what has happened in their communities in the last week.

They paid their respects to Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, showed their support for Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, and were surrounded by others who were feeling the same way.

"In a world that often feels divided and loud. Tonight we choose to be together, to be still and to be strong. Through tragedy, people either fall or rise, and we will rise," said Champlin Mayor Ryan Sabas.

What they're saying:

For some, it was a chance to mourn the loss affecting the entire state.

"It's pretty hard on all of us. We are running into people, and they are asking how we are doing, and my answer is it's kind of day by day," said Governor Tim Walz.

For others, it was an opportunity to express the heartbreak from unthinkable acts of violence.

"I don't have words for what I want to say, but it hurts, and I'll never forget. I'll never forget this," said Brooklyn Park resident Mary Brown. "Get a little peace of mind. Say an official goodbye to Melissa and Mark. They were good people." 

But from everyone, the message they will get through this together.

