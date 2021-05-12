Colin Kaepernick publishing company announces release date on book calling for police, prison abolition

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick announced Tuesday that his self-titled publishing company will release its first title this fall.



The book titled "Abolition for the People: The Movement for a Future Without Policing & Prisons" was edited by the football star and activist and contains over 30 essays.



In a post on social media, Kaepernick said the literary piece tackles issues on police and prison reform.



"This anthology builds on decades of organizing and writing against policing & prisons & features the work of over 30 contributors plus a reader’s guide, infographics, & cover art by Emory Douglas," he wrote.



"I'm proud to have edited this collection & hope it adds to the chorus of voices calling for a world without & beyond policing & prisons," he added.

The title is set to be released on Oct. 12, 2021.



The former NFL star has made it his life’s work to advocate for racial and social justice since he began kneeling during the National Anthem in 2016 in protest of police brutality.



The NFL eventually paid Kaepernick nearly $10 million to settle a lawsuit in which the former quarterback alleged that the league’s 32 owners conspired to keep him unsigned, due to his role in the 2016 protests.



