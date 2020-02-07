Coating of snow slows Friday morning commute, leads to spinouts, crashes

article

A coating of snow is making for a tricky Friday morning commute across the Twin Cities metro area.

Spinouts were reported on Hwy. 169 in the north and south metro, on I-35 through Lakeville and Burnsville and lengthy traffic delays were reported on I-494 in Minnetonka and on Hwy. 100 in Golden Valley Friday morning as a result.

MnDOT also reported crashes in St. Paul on Hwy. 52 and in Cottage Grove on Hwy. 10 Friday morning.

MnDOT reported wet pavement across the Twin Cities metro area. Outside the metro, highways are still partially or fully covered with snow as of 7:15 a.m. Friday.