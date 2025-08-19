Coast Guard rescues young girls stranded on rock in Lake Superior

The Brief The girls were rescued around 8 a.m., and at the time did not have a phone, or a way of calling for help, according to the Coast Guard. Before authorities arrived, Lake County first responders used a rope relay to deliver blankets and food to the girls who were wearing only swimsuits.



On Saturday night, four girls between the ages of 8 and 14 found themselves stranded on a cold, dark rock formation in Lake Superior.

What we know:

Their parents called 911, explaining that the girls used paddle boards to reach an island, but lost their paddles, and became stranded.

The Minnesota Air Rescue Team in St. Paul was unable to help because of the weather on Saturday night, so the Coast Guard sent a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Traverse City, Michigan.

"Holding the solid hover over water at night without any visual references was definitely the most challenging part," Coast Guard flight commander Pat Grissler told FOX 9.

At the scene, rescue swimmer Nicholas Mauricio dropped to land to hoist the girls up in a rescue basket.

"I noticed that initially she was a little bit shaken up because of how loud the helicopter was," Coast Guard rescue swimmer Nicholas Mauricio said.

"The youngest looked up a little bit scared," Mauricio added. "They all were. They’ve been there for a few hours."

Girls recovering with family

What's next:

Once the girls were safely rescued, the Coast Guard flew them to a nearby field in Duluth to reunite with their parents.