Coast Guard rescues kids stranded on island in northern Minnesota: video

The Brief Coast Guard members rescued four kids stuck on a rock in Lake Superior. The kids got stuck during an expedition on Sunday near Silver Bay, Minn. Using a helicopter, crews were able to safely get the kids back to shore and to their parents.



The U.S. Coast Guard used a helicopter to rescue a group of kids stranded on a small island in Lake Superior near Silver Bay, Minn. on Sunday.

Coast Guard rescue

What we know:

Coast Guard members responded on Sunday to assist with the rescue. Authorities say a group of four children got stuck on a rock in Lake Superior off Black Beach Trailhead.

But, due to hazardous conditions, crews say the kids were unable to get back.

Local perspective:

The Coast Guard called in a helicopter to assist with the operation. Video shared by the Coast Guard shows the rescue operation.

The kids were safely airlifted back to emergency personnel and their parents on the shore.

What they're saying:

"This successful rescue highlights the critical importance of interagency coordination and the rapid response capabilities of the U.S. Coast Guard," said Lt. j.g. Patrick Grissler, aircraft commander, in a provided statement. "We are grateful for the collaboration with Lake County and are pleased to have safely assisted these individuals."