Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County
4
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Mille Lacs County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County

Coast Guard crews searching for survivors after suspected human smuggling boat capsizes off Florida coast

By Fox 13 News staff
Published 
Florida
FOX 13 News
coast guard search_1461091269795.jpg article

(File photo)

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard says rescue crews are searching for survivors after a suspected human smuggling vessel reportedly capsized off the east coast of Florida over the weekend.

A good Samaritan contacted the Coast Guard on Tuesday after rescuing a man clinging to a capsized boat about 45 miles east of the Fort Pierce inlet.

The survivor said he and 39 others left Bimini, Bahamas on Saturday night, but their boat capsized after encountering severe weather.

The Coast Guard said according to the survivor, no one was wearing a life jacket.

Rescue crews are actively searching for people in the water using boats and helicopters.

Investigators say this is a "suspected human smuggling venture."

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.