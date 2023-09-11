Closures planned for Stone Arch Bridge over next 2 years

One of the most iconic landmarks in the Twin Cities is set to get a major facelift that will require a significant shutdown. MnDOT has plans for renovations on the Stone Arch Bridge starting next spring.

Starting next spring, MnDOT will close the eastern half of the bridge to allow for the repair and replacement of all the mortar between stones, as well as replacing stones as needed. The bridge is expected to reopen in November. Although none of the work is on the deck itself, the crews need the space for the repairs.

"The contractor will be able to use part of the bridge that's going to be closed for their staging of materials. And if they need to work off the top of the bridge, they can do that," said Amber Blanchard, MnDOT Project Manager.

In 2025, the same work will be done on the half connecting downtown. The bridge will be half open for the next two years, but there will be no way to fully cross it.

MnDOT considered keeping a lane open but decided against it, prioritizing safety.

"With everything going on, we don't want to put the public at risk or even the workers at risk. So we decided to half it," said Blanchard.

The good news: The neighboring Third Avenue Bridge is set to reopen next month, so there will still be a way to get across the river.