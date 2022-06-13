Class of 2022 on their turbulent high school years

School is out for the summer and for the graduating class of 2022, and it marks the end of a roller coaster four years.

Most enjoyed a relatively normal senior year, but the core of their high school experience was marked by masks, shut downs, and virtual and hybrid learning.

Adaptable probably best describes the class of 2022, but where some gained independence, many struggled.

A school administrator telling Fox 9 their mental health supports were tapped more than ever before.

"I went on vacation to Florida for spring break and while I was there I found of a sudden you’re not coming back," recent high school graduate of Hutchinson High School Jaiden Mezera said.

What started as a "brief pause" their sophomore year turned into several years of change and challenge.

"And we were constantly flipping hybrid, fully in person. It was really crazy," Mezera said.

Mezera, who was the class president, says that while she missed all of the usual activities, for her, doing high school in the pandemic made her more organized and independent.

"I used to be a person that didn’t like change, so having to go through all these changes go with the flow."

But Chris Ohm an administrator with the Breck School says not all kids adapted with ease.

"Our counselors have been non-stop every day talking about you name it, whether it's home life or school life or their uncertain what their future looks like. Ohm said.

A recent national survey done by the non-profit Youth Truth found that one out of three 2022 graduates changed their post-high school plans since the pandemic began -- up significantly from the year before.

And that two out of ten thought about dropping out.

"That physical accountability is a big thing. Look down, do your work, you’re doing a great job. That interaction totally gone. And that independence now is something that we look at as administrators and school teachers and say ‘boy we miss that,’" Ohm said.

And at schools like Hutchinson that were lucky enough to go back to normal this year the return to brought with it packed football games and sold out dances.

"I remember selling tickets, we had over 200 people buy tickets and prom was even crazier," Mezera said.

A sweet ending to a tumultuous three years.