City park board committee votes to undo Minneapolis PD ban

After cutting ties with the Minneapolis Police Department two years ago, the city’s park board is doing an about-face.

At a Wednesday night meeting, a board committee voted to repeal a resolution that severed ties with city officers following the murder of George Floyd. Committee members moved to repeal, after discovering that the move threatened to cancel several large events.

The original vote banned park police from assisting MPD in non-violent calls, but also banned MPD from providing security for events like the Twin Cities Marathon and Pride Festival.

Now, with the governor’s emergency order lifted and events back to full capacity, parks and rec staff say they are getting requests for events they simply cannot host because city code requires a certain number of police based on crowd size.

"I’m not sure I regret it, but at the same time it is something we have to reflect and find out, 'Did it accomplish what we really wanted it to accomplish,’" said Park Board President Meg Forney. "And it didn’t."

In a statement to FOX 9, Mayor Jacob Frey said: "We now know what we knew then, the Park Police and MPD have to work together to keep people and our parks safe. I'm glad the Park Board is acknowledging this reality and I look forward to our continued work together."

The repeal of the resolution passed committee Wednesday in a 4-1 vote. The repeal is expected to pass in a full board vote in two weeks.