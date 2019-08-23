City of Minneapolis will no longer staff 311 on weekends

article

The City of Minneapolis says it is no longer staffing its 311 hotline on the weekends.

In a post on Friday, the city cited a low volume of calls on Saturdays and Sundays as the reason behind the change -- which takes effect starting this weekend.

The line will remain staffed Mondays through Fridays during normal hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents can also still make reports online on weekends by using the 311 website or mobile app.

The 311 hotline serves non-emergency calls for city residents. Emergency callers, as always, should use 911.