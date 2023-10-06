City of Minneapolis warns of animal control officer scam
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The City of Minneapolis sent out a notice Thursday warning the public about someone pretending to be an animal control officer.
Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC) was informed about a scam where pet owners are being contacted through MACC’s phone number and random phone numbers.
People are being called and asked to pay $1,500 for an emergency surgery for their pet that is being held at MACC, according to the release.
MACC states Minneapolis animal control officers will never:
- Ask for payment
- Accept payment for fees or citations
- Always have city-issued identification
Minneapolis asks the public to report any suspected scams by contacting Minneapolis 311.