Expand / Collapse search

City of Minneapolis warns of animal control officer scam

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minneapolis
FOX 9
article

(Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The City of Minneapolis sent out a notice Thursday warning the public about someone pretending to be an animal control officer. 

Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC) was informed about a scam where pet owners are being contacted through MACC’s phone number and random phone numbers. 

People are being called and asked to pay $1,500 for an emergency surgery for their pet that is being held at MACC, according to the release. 

MACC states Minneapolis animal control officers will never:

  • Ask for payment
  • Accept payment for fees or citations
  • Always have city-issued identification

Minneapolis asks the public to report any suspected scams by contacting Minneapolis 311. 