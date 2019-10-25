City Council gives final approval to Minneapolis 2040 plan

article

The Minneapolis City Council voted 10-1 Friday to give final approval on the “Minneapolis 2040” development plan.

Linea Palmisano, a longtime critic of the plan who represents Ward 13 in southwest Minneapolis, was the lone “no” vote.

City leaders spent more than spent more than two years creating a roadmap for the future of Minneapolis. The city says the plan integrates more than 10,000 public comments collected during a two-year engagement process.

The Minneapolis 2040 plan is based on 14 goals adopted by the city council ranging from living-wage jobs and public health to the arts and environment.

One goal of the plan is to increase affordable housing by allowing developers to create duplexes and triplexes in parts of the city currently restricted to single-family homes.

It is an idea that has received push back by some residents who feel it would change neighborhoods and add congestion.

With the plan approved, the zoning changes will take effect in January.