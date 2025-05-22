City of Anoka breaks ground on cannabis dispensary

The Brief The city of Anoka is getting into the cannabis business. City leaders broke ground recently with the symbolic golden shovels digging in for the official groundbreaking Thursday. They expect to open in December or January. City leaders say they are the first in the state and possibly the nation to do this.



The city-owned dispensary will be located adjacent to the city owned liquor store. The thought is the two businesses will complement each with potentially some of the same clientele.

City leaders expect to net one and a half to two million dollars a year after about two years of business.

A privately owned dispensary can also open in the city of Anoka, leaders saying today they expect one public and one private.

If you live in Anoka, the revenue stream should help keep taxes from going up in the city. City Councilman Sam Scott said it could be used for capital improvement projects that have been pushed off, mental health or other social services, Anoka youth scholarships, or enhancements for law enforcement.

The city has been in the liquor business for about eighty years and that money has been used for city parks.

Although the city does not have a license yet, Kevin Morelli, the Anoka Dispensary and Liquor Operations manager says, "We have proceeded with building our dispensary due to the fact that cities that applied back in March (as we did) are guaranteed a license. We are hoping the OCM will have ours prior to or around the completion of our dispensary which is expected in early December."