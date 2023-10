article

Country music megastar Chris Stapleton is coming to Minneapolis next spring.

On Thursday, the award-winning musician announced he is playing at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2024.

His All-American Road Show Tour, with Lainey Wilson and Marcus King, will follow the Nov. 10 release of his latest album "Higher".

Tickets go on sale Nov. 3. To find out how to register, click here.