Man found dead near overturned canoe on northern Minnesota lake
CHISHOLM, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 76-year-old man was found dead Tuesday afternoon near an overturned canoe on Shannon Lake in northern Minnesota.
Body recovered from lake
What we know:
According to a press release, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 3:30 p.m. about a body located in the water near an overturned canoe on Shannon Lake, located approximately seven miles northwest of Chisholm, Minn.
The sheriff’s office identified the man as a 76-year-old resident of Chisholm.
According to authorities, the man reportedly told his family earlier in the day he was going to check on the wild rice, something that he had done for many years. His body was later found floating near his canoe, and he was not wearing a life jacket.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not say how the man ended up in the water, but foul play is not suspected. The case remains under investigation, pending results from the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, the press release states.
The Source: This story uses information from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office news release.