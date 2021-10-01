Child shot in Brooklyn Park apartment building, another child in custody

A child is in the hospital after they were shot in an apartment building in Brooklyn Park Thursday night.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said officers responded to a shooting on the 6200 block of 78th Avenue North around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a child who had been shot in the upper torso.

The child was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Another child was found near the scene with three handguns. They were taken into custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.