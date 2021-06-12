Child flown to hospital after being pulled from pond at Ham Lake, Minn. park

A child was flown to a Twin Cities hospital on Saturday after being found in water at a park in Ham Lake, Minnesota.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office was called just after 7 p.m. for the report of a young child that was found unresponsive in a pond at Lions Park off 157th Avenue in the city.

Family members pulled the child from the water and tried to resuscitate the child. Upon arrival, first responders also worked to revive the child as they were airlifted to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis. However, at this time, deputies say the child's condition is unknown.

The case is currently under investigation by the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.