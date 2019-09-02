Child and woman hurt during shooting in St. Paul

article

Police say a child and woman were injured in a shooting Sunday evening in St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Maria and 5th Street around 6:30 p.m.

Officials say it appears shots were exchanged between two vehicles, injuring a 36-year-old woman and a 6-year-old girl.

The woman was reportedly hit in the forearm by gunfire. The girl, who was in the backseat, was hit in the back of the head by something, but police say it's unclear what exactly struck her. She was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition. But, medical staff told investigators her injury was "concerning."

The woman was taken to Regions Hospital, but is expected to survive.

The shooting is currently under investigation. No suspects have been arrested at this time.