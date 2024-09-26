WI child abduction: Man arrested after 2 children, ages 3 and 6, found

The Brief Two children, who are 3 and 6 years old, are safe after they were reportedly abducted on Wednesday afternoon. The Barron County Sheriff's Office said they were alerted by the Ashland Police Department around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that the two children were abducted from Ashland. Law enforcement then found the two children and the suspect in a vehicle in the area of Barronett, Wisconsin, after an extensive search by multiple agencies.



Two children were found safe after a reported abduction in Wisconsin that led to a man being arrested after an extensive law enforcement search.

What we know

The Barron County Sheriff's Office said it was notified by the Ashland Police Department that two children, who are 3 and 6 years old, were abducted from Ashland.

Law enforcement believed they may have been at a scout reservation near Haugen and multiple agencies searched the wooded area.

During that search, investigators were told the children were in the Barronett area and the Washburn County Sheriff's Office was then called in to assist.

The suspect's vehicle was then found around 6:30 p.m., and a 30-year-old man was arrested on a probation warrant, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Office.

The two children were checked at the hospital before they were reunited with their family.

What we don't know

Law enforcement has not released information on the relationship, if there is any, between the children and the suspect.

FOX 9 reached out to authorities for more information.