Over 53K in Chicago area affected by power outages amid blizzard-like conditions

The Chicago area was reporting tens of thousands of people troubled by power outages — 13,367 of them in the city — as blizzard-like conditions pummeled much of northern Illinois.

As of 11:25 a.m. Friday, 48,679 ComEd customers in Cook County were affected by power outages, according to the company’s outage map.

The Northwest Side’s neighborhoods were reporting some of the highest concentrations of customers affected — over 1,100 throughout the 41st Ward, according to ComEd.

DuPage County saw 8,733 customers reporting outages, the highest total outside Cook County, according to ComEd; 6,607 were reported in Lake County, 1,425 in Will County, 422 in DeKalb County, 384 in Kendall County, 199 in Grundy County and 28 in Kane County.

CLICK TO VIEW COMED'S POWER OUTAGE MAP

Customers can report outages and emergencies to ComEd 24/7 at 800-EDISON-1.