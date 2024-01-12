Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 3:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM CST, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Houston County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Martin County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

Over 53K in Chicago area affected by power outages amid blizzard-like conditions

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 11:26AM
FOX 32 Chicago

Power outages impact nearly 100K in Chicago area amid dangerous winter storm

CHICAGO - The Chicago area was reporting tens of thousands of people troubled by power outages — 13,367 of them in the city — as blizzard-like conditions pummeled much of northern Illinois.

As of 11:25 a.m. Friday, 48,679 ComEd customers in Cook County were affected by power outages, according to the company’s outage map.

The Northwest Side’s neighborhoods were reporting some of the highest concentrations of customers affected — over 1,100 throughout the 41st Ward, according to ComEd.

DuPage County saw 8,733 customers reporting outages, the highest total outside Cook County, according to ComEd; 6,607 were reported in Lake County, 1,425 in Will County, 422 in DeKalb County, 384 in Kendall County, 199 in Grundy County and 28 in Kane County.

CLICK TO VIEW COMED'S POWER OUTAGE MAP

Customers can report outages and emergencies to ComEd 24/7 at 800-EDISON-1.