Chi-Chi’s restaurant in St. Louis Park to begin construction

Construction is set to begin on the St. Louis Park location of Chi-Chi’s, the popular Mexican restaurant chain founded in Minnesota that closed decades ago.

The first Chi-Chi's restaurant is slated to open in St. Louis Park before the end of the year, taking over the current Rojo restaurant location. Michael McDermott, son of Chi-Chi's founder, announced in a press release Tuesday that Rojo will close on Aug. 31 to begin construction on the new Chi-Chi’s. The other Rojo location in Maple Grove will remain open.

"Chi-Chi's is coming back stronger than ever," said McDermott, founder of Chi-Chi's Restaurants, LLC. "We’re bringing back the food, the energy, and the fun that made Chi-Chi's a household name and giving it a fresh twist for a whole new generation. I’m especially grateful to every supporter and investor who has helped make this moment possible."

The new space will feature vibrant décor, bold flavors, new menu items, and the lively atmosphere that made Chi-Chi’s a household name, officials say. The St. Louis Park location will be the flagship store for the brand’s relaunch, with plans for additional locations in the future, according to the press release.

McDermott said grand opening details are "coming soon" but the restaurant is expected to open before the end of the year. The latest updates about the relaunch can be found online here.

Chi-Chi's history in Minnesota

Chi-Chi's started in Minnesota in 1975 by former Green Bay Packers player Max McGee and restaurateur Marno McDermott. The chain expanded to more than 200 locations across the United States, but it closed in 2004 following a series of ownership changes, according to the press release.

Michael McDermott announced plans to revitalize the iconic Chi-Chi’s chain after reaching an agreement with Hormel Foods — the owner of the Chi-Chi’s trademarks.

A press release in December said that under the deal, Michael McDermott can use the Chi-Chi name for the restaurant locations, which are expected to debut sometime in 2025.