Charlie Kirk remembered at candlelight vigils across Minnesota

Charlie Kirk's official memorial service is scheduled for Sunday in Arizona. There were multiple vigils for Kirk held in Minnesota on Wednesday.



Hundreds gathered to honor Charlie Kirk at prayer services and candlelight vigils during multiple events throughout Minnesota on Wednesday.

Praying for healing

The backstory:

Kirk is the conservative activist who was shot and killed at a college event in Utah on September 10th.

Big picture view:

A large crowd gathered at Delano Central Park to pray and mourn.

Speakers at the event included local faith leaders and a representative from Turning Point who personally knew Kirk. Turning Point USA is the organization Kirk founded.

"Gathered together to weep in unison. We’ll never forget because we lost not only a friend, an older brother," said Adam Dommeyer, Turning Point USA Faith.

There was worship, a prayer service, and candlelight vigil honoring Kirk who was killed at just 31 years old.

Over in Eden Prairie, there was a vigil for Kirk happening at the same time.

The organizer of that gathering said the purpose of these events are to give the community a space to grieve – together.

"The whole point is that when Charlie Kirk died, the nation was mourning. So, people are sad. They need to get out into their community and take up that public space and pray with people," said Nik Schroeder, Eden Prairie vigil organizer.

What's next:

Turning Point said their event originally scheduled with Kirk at the University of Minnesota on Monday, Sept. 22, will still go on.