Charges: Woman fatally struck man in Minneapolis, claimed car was stolen

A 20-year-old St. Paul woman has been charged after a hit-and-run crash left a man dead Friday night in Minneapolis.

According to the criminal complaint, Aissata Dore is charged with Criminal Vehicular Homicide-Driver Who Causes Collision Leaves Scene.

At about 10:24 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 2500 block of West Broadway Avenue on a report of a crash. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the road. Farther down the road, a damaged vehicle was stopped and abandoned. Witnesses told police they say two females running from the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers learned that the damaged vehicle, a silver Ford Taurus, was registered to Dore and paired with her phone. The collision prompted her car to call 911, and the operator reported she could hear two females talking but not to the operator.

According to the complaint, Dore reported her car stolen shortly after the crash. Officers made appointments to speak with her about the theft, but she did not show up.

Later, Dore turned herself in to police, admitting to the crash and fleeing the scene.

Police were able to determine she was traveling well above the speed limit at the time of the crash.