Charges: Officers used Snapchat to ID suspect in fatal Minneapolis stabbing at New Year's party

Snapchat videos taken at a party in Minneapolis helped officers identify the man they say fatally stabbed two other partygoers, killing one, on New Year's Day.

The fatal stabbing was the second of three deadly incidents over the New Year's in the Twin Cities. With this arrest, suspects in all three cases are now in custody.

According to investigators, the suspect and victim both attended a house party on the 1100 block of West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis when the violence broke out.

The charges state 38-year-old Kevin Christians stabbed two men at the party, killing one man and sending the other to the hospital. Police say Christians left the party but, using Snapchat videos, with help from one of the victims and party guests, they were able to identify Christians.

Christians turned himself in to police on Thursday. Speaking with police, investigators say Christians admitted to being involved in the stabbing, claiming he had been attacked by a group of men and had blacked out. According to the charges, Christians also admitted to swinging the knife at the men.

Christians told police he was sore and had suffered injuries but officers say they did not see any visible injuries on his person.

Christians is charged with second-degree murder and is being held in the Hennepin County Detention Center.

