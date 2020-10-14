Charges: Ex-Eden Prairie taekwondo instructor allegedly had sex with student

A former instructor at a taekwondo studio in Eden Prairie, Minnesota has been charged after he allegedly had sex with a teenage student at the studio, according to charges filed in Hennepin County District Court.

Hyobin Lee, 30, of Eden Prairie has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct of a minor, while in a position of authority. The charges were filed Tuesday.

An employee at Master Moon's Tae Kwon Do confirmed to FOX 9 Lee was an instructor at the studio, but is no longer employed there.

According to the criminal complaint, the teen came forward to authorities in September about her alleged sexual abuse. She told authorities she started training under "Master Lee" in 2015 when he began working at Master Moon's. She explained as a part of taekwondo students are trained to follow the orders of those at the master rank and "you must always comply."

In 2018, Lee started offering the victim rides from school and to taekwondo class, the charges state. At the time, she was 15 and he was 29. One time after taking her shopping, Lee brought her to his home and while watching a movie "had her give him oral sex" and then later they had vaginal intercourse. The victim explained this happened several more times that year at his home, and Lee would tell her not to tell anyone. The teen also described an incident at the taekwondo studio when he walked in on her changing in the women's bathroom and reportedly raped her, according to the complaint.

The victim ended interactions with Lee in November 2018 after leaving the Eden Prairie studio.

Lee is in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.