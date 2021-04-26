Charges: Burnsville woman stabbed fiancé's dog to death

A 46-year-old woman has been charged after she allegedly stabbed her fiancé's dog to death near a walking trail in Lakeville, Minnesota, according to a Dakota County criminal complaint.

Barbara Ann Crosby of Burnsville is charged with one felony count of mistreatment of animals, which carries a maximum sentence of two years behind bars and $5,000 fine.

According to the charges, on March 27 Lakeville police found a dead labrador retriever near a walking trail. The dog was on a leash tied to a tree. A necropsy determined the dog died of multiple stab wounds to the neck. Examiners also found an injection site and a white substance on the dog found to be a mix of tramadol and diazepam. Police later learned the dog had been healthy for its age and had no reason to receive such medication.

Officers learned the dog belonged to Crosby's fiancé and Crosby had taken the dog for a walk hours before it was found dead. After speaking with Crosby, police noted she had scratches on her body that were consistent with dog scratches. Officers also found multiple items of Crosby's clothing near where the dog was found dead.

According to the charges, sources told police Crosby rarely walked the dog and it was well-known she did not like the dog. They told police she used to push the dog away and call it negative names. Officers also learned after the dog died, Crosby told her fiancé's relative that she had "previously wished the dog would die in his sleep or disappear and take the burden off she and her fiance," the charges state.

Police learned Crosby had an active prescription for tramadol, which is one of the substances found at the dog's injection site.

Crosby's first court appearance is scheduled for May 11.