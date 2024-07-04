Chanhassen motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead Wednesday evening

article

A motorcycle crash in Chanhassen left one person dead on Wednesday evening.

According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, a 2003 Yamaha YZFR1 Sport driven by a 33-year-old man from Bloomington was traveling west on Highway 5 in the right lane when it hit the rear quarter panel of a 2018 Nissan Rouge carrying two people from Aberdeen, South Dakota.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

Conditions were dry at the time of the crash, authorities have said.