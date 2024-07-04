Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:17 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
10
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Jackson County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Jackson County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County

Chanhassen motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead Wednesday evening

By
Published  July 4, 2024 10:29am CDT
Road incidents
FOX 9
article

A Yamaha motorcycle driven by a 33-year-old man from Bloomington was traveling west on Highway 5 in the right lane when it hit the rear quarter panel of a 2018 Nissan Rouge. (FOX 9)

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorcycle crash in Chanhassen left one person dead on Wednesday evening.

According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, a 2003 Yamaha YZFR1 Sport driven by a 33-year-old man from Bloomington was traveling west on Highway 5 in the right lane when it hit the rear quarter panel of a 2018 Nissan Rouge carrying two people from Aberdeen, South Dakota. 

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

Conditions were dry at the time of the crash, authorities have said.