Chanhassen man indicted with 1st degree murder in shooting of sister

article

A grand jury indicted a 21-year-old man with first-degree murder for allegedly killing his sister in their Chanhassen home, according to Carver County District Court documents.

Joseph Thomas Ness was previously charged with second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Noelle Vincent Ness. Following the grand jury indictment Wednesday, a judge increased Ness' bail to $5 million with conditions or $10 million without conditions.

According to the charges, Joseph fired hundreds of rounds from AR-15s and AK-47s inside the home on the 3700 block of Landings Drive on May 8. Following the shooting, Ness walked over to a neighbor's property and told them he had just killed his sister and wanted to "surrender peacefully." Authorities determined Ness shot from his bedroom into his sister's bedroom from across the hallway and at close range.

Ness' next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 6.