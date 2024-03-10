Council to vote on redeveloping former Chanhassen Cinema

article

The Chanhassen City Council members will review plans on Monday for the future of the former Chanhassen Cinema.

The old movie theater closed down last April and now developers are planning to turn it and the neighboring Country Inn and Suites into a 310-unit apartment complex plus commercial space.

The planned development will be built on four acres at the corner of West 78th Street and Market Boulevard, next to Aldi and the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres.

Along with the development plan, the council will hold a hearing on a plan to re-invest future property tax funds from the site into the $125 million project.