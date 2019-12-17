Chanhassen boys' basketball game postponed due to illness

article

A rise in illnesses at Chanhassen High School led school leaders to postpone a basketball game scheduled for Tuesday night, according to officials.

The boys' basketball team was set to play Buffalo High School on the road, however the matchup has been rescheduled for a yet to be determined date in the future.

"Players should go home and relax, work on school work, and take care of their health," read a tweet from the Chanhassen boys' basketball team's Twitter account.

At Chanhassen High School, there were 19 student absences due to flu-related illness, according to a district official.

Across the Twin Cities metro, Shakopee Public Schools is closely monitoring its amount of reported illnesses. On Monday, West Middle School had more than 300 student absences and last Wednesday, Sun Path Elementary had 100 student absences. School leaders are hopeful that the situation "has, or is close to peaking" at the affected schools. District leaders are encouraging parents to keep their children at home if they are showing flu-related symptoms.