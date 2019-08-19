Changes to security checkpoints cause long lines at MSP Airport

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Changes to the security checkpoints at Terminal 1 at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport are causing long lines for travelers Monday morning.

Normally, passengers head to the security line that is closest to their gate, but starting Monday, the South Checkpoint will only be reserved for TSA PreCheck and CLEAR PreCheck passengers as well as airport employees. All other passengers must use the North Checkpoint.

The change is the result of construction and ongoing remodeling in the ticket lobby. Crews are replacing the tile at Terminal 1, starting with the South Checkpoint.

At one point on Monday morning, the line stretched out of the North Checkpoint and halfway across the terminal.

Airport officials are still recommending passengers arrive at least two hours early as normal.

Statement from MSP Airport: