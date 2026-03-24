Effort to end Cesar Chavez as MN holiday moves forward
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - An effort to end the César Chavez holiday in Minnesota moved ahead on the fast track.
Bill passes through Senate committee
Local perspective:
The bill to repeal the Chavez holiday passed through a Senate committee on Tuesday.
On Monday, the Minnesota House of Representatives agreed to suspend the rules and vote on the bill urgently.
The holiday is a week away, but a recent New York Times investigation uncovered a disturbing history of Chavez sexually abusing girls and women.
What's next:
Now, the Minnesota Senate is expected to vote on a holiday repeal this week.
Gov. Tim Walz's team tells FOX 9 he’ll sign it as soon as he receives it.
So the holiday could be erased before it arrives next Tuesday.