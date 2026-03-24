Effort to end Cesar Chavez as MN holiday moves forward

The Brief Minnesota lawmakers are fast-tracking a bill to remove Cesar Chavez’s name from a state holiday after sexual abuse evidence surfaced. The bill passed the House 129-0 on Monday, and it passed through a Senate committee on Tuesday. The holiday is next week.



An effort to end the César Chavez holiday in Minnesota moved ahead on the fast track.

Bill passes through Senate committee

Local perspective:

The bill to repeal the Chavez holiday passed through a Senate committee on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Minnesota House of Representatives agreed to suspend the rules and vote on the bill urgently.

The holiday is a week away, but a recent New York Times investigation uncovered a disturbing history of Chavez sexually abusing girls and women.

What's next:

Now, the Minnesota Senate is expected to vote on a holiday repeal this week.

Gov. Tim Walz's team tells FOX 9 he’ll sign it as soon as he receives it.

So the holiday could be erased before it arrives next Tuesday.