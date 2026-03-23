Fallout from Chavez investigation prompts urgent vote to repeal Minnesota holiday

The Brief Minnesota lawmakers fast-tracked a bill to remove Cesar Chavez’s name from a state holiday after sexual abuse evidence surfaced. The bill passed the House 129-0 and could pass the Senate before the holiday arrives next week. Community leaders and lawmakers say the move is about empowering survivors and honoring the farm workers movement.



Lawmakers moved quickly to address the fallout from sexual abuse allegations against Cesar Chavez, putting a bill to repeal his state holiday on the fast track.

Minnesota House votes to remove Chavez’s name from holiday

What we know:

Lawmakers suspended the usual process and voted on the House bill before it went through committees, passing it unanimously with a 129-0 vote. They believe the Senate could pass the bill and the governor could sign it before the holiday arrives in eight days.

The decision follows a New York Times investigation that uncovered evidence Chavez sexually abused teenage girls in the 1970s, and that his United Farm Workers co-founder Dolores Huerta reported he sexually assaulted her twice as well.

Rep. Maria Isa Perez-Vega of St. Paul said, "It was gutting. It still is. We're grieving, but when we grieve, we don't let go of each other. We actually hold onto each other even stronger. And this is not a weakness for us. This repeal is empowering, and it's to show strength, and to leave a message for not just Minnesotans, but across the nation right now, to speak up, take action, and let's bring healing."

There’s a sense of urgency to pass the bill because the holiday is just days away, and lawmakers say a clean bill to remove Chavez’s name is the priority, so they didn’t try to rename it yet.

Leaders in the Hispanic community respond

What they're saying:

Emilia Gonzalez Avalos with Unidos Minnesota said, "No legacy, no matter how powerful, no matter how important, stands above the safety and dignity of our children and our community."

Ramona Rosales, who founded the school Academia Cesar Chavez and pushed for a St. Paul street named in his honor, said she was inspired to community action after meeting him 50+ years ago. Her dedication to lifting up Chavez ended after the investigation. She has now recommended the school drop his name and they have started removing signs.

Sen. John Marty, who co-authored the original bill to name the holiday for Chavez, said, "I think we should try to (get the repealer bill passed before the holiday arrives March 31), but even if isn't, I don't think we shouldn't be continuing the celebration at this time."

Lawmakers and community leaders say the focus now is on empowering survivors and making sure the holiday honors the farm workers movement in the future.

The backstory:

The holiday was created in 2014 with bipartisan support to honor Chavez’s work elevating farm workers and their safety. At the time, Rep. Melissa Hortman announced, "There being 83 ayes and 45 nays, the bill is passed."

Rosales said, "We were inspired as college students to join the labor movement of the farm workers for an urban setting to organize boycotts."

Since then, the holiday has been a way to recognize the contributions of farm workers, but the recent allegations have changed the conversation.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what the holiday will be called in the future, if the date will change, or how it will be redefined to honor the farm workers movement. The final timeline – for Senate approval and the governor’s signature – is still being determined.