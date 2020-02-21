CenturyLink laying off about 150 Minnesota workers

article

More than a hundred CenturyLink workers in Minnesota will be laid off in the coming months, according to a CenturyLink spokesman.

FOX 9 has learned about 150 workers will be losing their jobs, with their last day coming on May 29.

"Based on continuous assessment of our business needs and workforce alignment, we are reducing our field operations workforce by approximately 150 employees in Minnesota," read a statement from a CenturyLink spokesman.

There are approximately 2,050 employees located throughout the state, according to CenturyLink.

According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, all impacted workers are encouraged to contact the Dislocated Worker Program information line at 651-259-7537 or 866-213-1422 or go to this link. For those who qualify, the program offers services such as career planning and job search assistance.