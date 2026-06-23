Caught on camera: Baby deer stuck in levee rescued by Chaska PD, DNR officers
CHASKA, Minn, (FOX 9 - The Chaska Police Department and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources came to the rescue of a baby deer Monday morning, and it was all caught on camera.
Chaska baby deer rescue
The backstory:
The Chaska Police Department posted video to Facebook. The rescue happened at about 11:40 a.m. Monday as officers assisted the Minnesota DNR with the rescue of a trapped fawn that had wandered into the levee system and was having difficulty getting back up a slippery slope.
Officers used netting to contain the baby deer before one could physically grab the fawn. The officer then took the baby deer and released it into a nearby wood area. That’s where the mother was last seen.
"Turns out the levee was no place for a Bambi. Thankfully, our crews knew the way out. From traffic stops to fawn rescues, it's all in a day's work around here," Chaska police said.