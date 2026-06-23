Caught on camera: Baby deer stuck in levee rescued by Chaska PD, DNR officers

The Brief The Chaska Police Department and Minnesota DNR came to the rescue of a baby deer Monday morning. The fawn was stuck in a levee, and unable to walk up a slippery slope. Officers were able to corral the baby deer, who was released into nearby woods where the mother was last seen.



The Chaska Police Department and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources came to the rescue of a baby deer Monday morning, and it was all caught on camera.

Chaska baby deer rescue

The backstory:

The Chaska Police Department posted video to Facebook. The rescue happened at about 11:40 a.m. Monday as officers assisted the Minnesota DNR with the rescue of a trapped fawn that had wandered into the levee system and was having difficulty getting back up a slippery slope.

Officers used netting to contain the baby deer before one could physically grab the fawn. The officer then took the baby deer and released it into a nearby wood area. That’s where the mother was last seen.

"Turns out the levee was no place for a Bambi. Thankfully, our crews knew the way out. From traffic stops to fawn rescues, it's all in a day's work around here," Chaska police said.