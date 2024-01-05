Cat saves dog’s life by chasing off coyotes — see the amazing video of the rescue

A Havanese pup in Edmond, Oklahoma, owes his life to the family cat — who chased off two coyotes mid-attack on Dec. 1.

The dramatic rescue was captured by the family ’s outdoor surveillance camera.

Lane Dyer, the homeowner, shared the footage and the remarkable story with Fox News Digital.

On the night of the incident, Dyer said he had just let the family's small dog , Oakley, outside to do her business while he tended to two other dogs inside the house. The dog was outside only for a moment when the family heard some commotion.

"Oakley scampered in the house and ran upstairs," Dyer said during a phone interview with Fox News Digital.

"She had been cut open on her chest and side and was bleeding profusely." (SEE the video of the incident at the top of this article.)

The cat, Binx, is pictured darting out into the yard to chase off two coyotes, one of which had attacked the dog, Oakley. (Lane Dyer)

Dyer’s wife wrapped up Oakley, put pressure on the wounds and rushed her to the emergency vet .

"We had no idea what happened," he said.

On the ride to the vet, they pulled up the security footage and were shocked to see the attack — along with the act of bravery by their cat, Binx.

Binx the cat is pictured with Oakley, the Havanese pup whose life she saved. (Lane Dyer)

"She knew exactly what was going on — with no hesitation, she acted," Dyer said.

"And once she got on the ground, she made a lot of noise, hissing — and pounced at the coyotes."

He added, "Never in a million years would I have expected a cat to do that."

Oakley is pictured during her recovery after surviving a coyote attack. (Lane Dyer)

Binx was a stray cat who began visiting the Dyers’ yard when she was just a few weeks old.

The family began feeding her and she stuck around.

"We’ve tried to bring her inside, but she has no interest in being an indoor cat," Dyer said.

"She likes the elements , and I’m sure she’s been in a lot of situations where she’s had to defend herself. She lives in our backyard."

This is the first time a coyote has attacked a pet in the neighborhood, the family said.

"We sometimes hear them howling in the evenings, but never that close," Dyer said.

After being treated and receiving stitches, Oakley made a full recovery and is doing fine.

With this experience now behind them, Dyer advises other pet owners to "not take coyotes for granted" and to regard them as potential predators.

"They hunt and prey on small targets and have the ability to attack unannounced," he warned.