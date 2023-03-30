Expand / Collapse search
2 Army Blackhawk helicopters crash in Kentucky, causing 'several casualties'

Published 
Updated 6:39AM
Military
Associated Press
The scene of a crash involving two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, part of the 101st Airborne Division, in Trigg County, Kentucky, on March 29, 2023. (Credit: WKDZ RADIO, CADIZ KY)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two Army helicopters crashed in southwestern Kentucky during a routine training mission, causing several casualties, military officials said.

The two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, part of the 101st Airborne Division, crashed around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Trigg County, Kentucky, according to a statement from Fort Campbell.

The 101st Airborne confirmed the crash, saying on Twitter it resulted in "several casualties" but did not specify whether those were injuries or deaths.

"Right now our focus is on the Soldiers and their families who were involved," it added.

The scene of a crash involving two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, part of the 101st Airborne Division, in Trigg County, Kentucky, on March 29, 2023. (Credit: WKDZ RADIO, CADIZ KY)

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear had said earlier that fatalities were expected, adding that police and emergency officials were responding.

The crash is under investigation.

"The crash occurred in a field, some wooded area," Kentucky State Police Trooper Sarah Burgess said at a news briefing. "At this time, there are no reports of residence damage."

Fort Campbell is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of Nashville.

Last month, two Tennessee National Guard pilots were killed when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed along an Alabama highway during a training exercise.