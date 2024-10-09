Plane crashes in MN lake, witnesses help rescue pilot

The Brief A Minnesota DNR contracted fire suppression aircraft crashed into a Cass County lake on Tuesday. Witnesses rescued the pilot from the wreckage, and he suffered only minor injuries. Recovery efforts are underway to retrieve the aircraft.



An airplane crashed into a Cass County lake on Tuesday, and witnesses jumped into action to rescue the pilot from the wreckage.

What we know

A 56-year-old man from Texas was the lone occupant of an airplane that crashed into the southern end of Inguadona Lake in rural Remer, Minnesota, around 2:08 p.m. on Tuesday, a Cass County Sheriff's Office press release says.

Several witnesses rescued and retrieved the pilot from the wreckage. He was treated at the scene for minor injuries, but no further treatment was needed.

Authorities say the airplane is a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources contracted fire suppression aircraft that was doing a proficiency flight when it crashed into the lake. These flights are completed routinely to meet minimum flight hours each month.

Recovery efforts to retrieve the aircraft and its components are ongoing, the sheriff's office said.

The incident is under investigation with the help of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.