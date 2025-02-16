Man killed in Cass County snowmobile crash, alcohol a suspected factor

The Brief A Texas man died after a snowmobile crash in Walker, Minnesota on Friday night. The man was riding the snowmobile when it left the roadway, causing him to crash into a snow embankment. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Authorities believe alcohol to be a factor in the crash.



A snowmobile crash in Cass County left a Texas man dead Friday night, and law enforcement believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

Fatal snowmobile crash in Walker, MN

What we know:

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, just before 9 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a snowmobile crash on 60th Street Northwest just outside of Walker.

At the scene, authorities found that a 50-year-old man from Corpus Christi, Texas, had been riding a snowmobile when he left the roadway and hit a snow embankment and trees.

Law enforcement says the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the fatal crash.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement did not say what led up to the crash, but said it is currently under investigation.

The man was not identified by authorities.