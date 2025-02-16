Man killed in Cass County snowmobile crash, alcohol a suspected factor
WALKER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A snowmobile crash in Cass County left a Texas man dead Friday night, and law enforcement believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.
Fatal snowmobile crash in Walker, MN
What we know:
According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, just before 9 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a snowmobile crash on 60th Street Northwest just outside of Walker.
At the scene, authorities found that a 50-year-old man from Corpus Christi, Texas, had been riding a snowmobile when he left the roadway and hit a snow embankment and trees.
Law enforcement says the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the fatal crash.
What we don't know:
Law enforcement did not say what led up to the crash, but said it is currently under investigation.
The man was not identified by authorities.
The Source: A press release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office.