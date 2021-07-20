Carver Lake beach in Woodbury closed due to blue-green algae

Officials in Woodbury, Minnesota are advising people and pets to stay out of Carver Lake due to a blue-green algae bloom in the lake that could potentially be toxic.

The presence of blue-green algae was noticed in the lake on Tuesday, according to the City of Woodbury. Not all blue-green algae blooms are toxic, however, there is no way to predict if or when a bloom will produce toxins, officials say.

The city has closed the beach at the lake until further notice and are advising people to avoid contact with the water for the time being.

People or pets who may be experiencing adverse health effects due to contact with or ingestion of lake water or algae should seek medical attention immediately.