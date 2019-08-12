Caregiver taken into custody, infant in critical condition in Braham, Minn.

article

An infant is in critical condition and his caregiver is in custody Monday night while police investigate a situation in Braham, Minnesota.

According to the Braham Police Department, just before 1 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 200 block of Beechwood Avenue S for a report of an 18-month-old boy in medical distress.

Paramedics took the child to Children’s hospital in Minneapolis with grave injuries.

During an interview with the caregiver, police say the person’s “explanation was not consistent with the severity of the injuries.”

The caregiver is now in custody. The investigation is ongoing.