Car crashes into trooper's squad near I-94 tunnel in Minneapolis

With more rounds of snow expected this week, the Minnesota State Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down on the roads.

Sunday night around 11 p.m., a car lost control and crashed into a trooper's squad, which had stopped for an earlier incident near the mouth of the I-94 tunnel by Hennepin Avenue South and Lyndale Avenue South in Minneapolis.

Video released from the Minnesota Department of Transportation shows the car slide across two lanes of traffic, narrowly missing another car and then slam into the squad car.

No one was seriously injured, according to the State Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.