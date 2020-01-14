Expand / Collapse search

Car crashes into trooper's squad near I-94 tunnel in Minneapolis

Published 
Traffic
FOX 9

A car crashes into a State Patrol trooper's squad car on the night of January 12, 2020. Video Courtesy: MnDOT

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - With more rounds of snow expected this week, the Minnesota State Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down on the roads.

Sunday night around 11 p.m., a car lost control and crashed into a trooper's squad, which had stopped for an earlier incident near the mouth of the I-94 tunnel by Hennepin Avenue South and Lyndale Avenue South in Minneapolis.

Video released from the Minnesota Department of Transportation shows the car slide across two lanes of traffic, narrowly missing another car and then slam into the squad car. 

No one was seriously injured, according to the State Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.