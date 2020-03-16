Canterbury Park, Grand Casino suspend operations amid COVID-19 concerns

article

Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minnesota is temporarily suspending all card casino, simulcast and special events operations amid COVID-19 concerns, the company announced Monday.

The move comes after Gov. Tim Walz declared a state of emergency, temporarily closing all K-12 schools and suspending all events of over 250 people. Minnesota has at least 35 cases of COVID-19, as of Sunday.

Canterbury Park will close at noon March 16.

According to a release, company officials "determined this voluntary suspension of activities is in the best interest of the health and safety of its guests and team members and will provide the company an opportunity to review and update operational best practices and strategies based on what is currently known about this public health situation."

Canterbury Park President and CEO Randy Sampson said officials will continue to monitor developments, relying on information and advice from the Minnesota Department of Health and other government resources, and will make a decision on reopening at the appropriate time.

The company will pay all regularly scheduled employees two weeks wages and will also allow them to use any accrued paid time off. Canterbury Park currently has 272 full-time and 624 part-time employees.

Officials said they are unaware of any reports of COVID-19 at the property.

In a similar move, Grand Casino announced a voluntary, temporary closure of casino operations at Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Grand Casino Hinckley starting at 4 p.m. on March 16 to help fight the spread of COVID-19. The initial plan is for a 14-day closure, but, according to a release, "conditions will be reassessed before a firm reopen date is announced. There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at either property.

During the temporary closure, the casinos will continue to pay both salaried and hourly positions. Both properties will also undergo an intense cleaning process to further protect Guests and Associates upon reopening.