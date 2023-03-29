Large police presence at Cannon Falls house
CANNON FALLS, Minn. (FOX 9) - There's a large police presence at a house in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, on Wednesday afternoon.
The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says it is assisting with an "ongoing situation" and a shelter-in-place has been issued for an area around the 300 block of 1st Street North. People are asked to avoid the area.
A large police presence at a home in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, on March 29, 2023. (FOX 9)
SkyFOX is headed to the scene. You can watch live in the player above.
This is a developing story.