Canadian Pacific train caught fire in St. Paul

The Brief A locomotive train caught on fire Tuesday night in St. Paul. It took crews over an hour to get the fire under control. The car was deemed a total loss. No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.



Firefighters worked to extinguish a locomotive train that caught on fire in St. Paul Tuesday night.

Train fire in St. Paul

What we know:

The St. Paul Fire Department (SPFD) said just before 9 p.m., crews responded to a train locomotive fire near the area of Childs Road and Warner Road.

Workers on site began disconnecting the locomotive from the remaining rail cars to pull it away. The power was disconnected and crews shut down the rail lines while they worked to contain the fire.

The SPFD said it took firefighters over an hour to get the fire under control and the car was deemed a total loss. No injuries were reported.

Officials said it appears the train was a freight train. Although the contents of the train remain unclear, the SPFD added that officials confirmed water could be used to extinguish the fire.

What we don't know:

FOX 9 reached out to the Canadian Pacific Kansas City for additional details.

Officials have not said what caused the fire.