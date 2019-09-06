Canadian army reservist with alleged neo-Nazi ties missing near Minnesota border

The Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police are searching for a missing Manitoba Army Reservist with alleged ties to a neo-Nazi group whose vehicle was abandoned near the Minnesota border.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, 26-year-old Patrik Mathews was last seen on August 24.

Authorities located Matthews’ vehicle on Monday near the town of Sprague, Manitoba, but Mathews has not been located.

A Canadian news agency, Global News, reports that Mathews was relieved of his military duties because of his alleged ties to a neo-Nazi group.

The Roseau County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota says if residents see Mathews, they should not approach him, and to call them at 218-463-1421 or U.S. Border Patrol at 701-775-6259.