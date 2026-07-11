Campfire ban begins Sunday in Cook, Lake, and northern St. Louis counties amid high fire danger

The Brief Burning restrictions start at 8:00 a.m. Sunday, July 12 for Cook, Lake and northern St. Louis counties. No campfires allowed in remote or backcountry areas, and brush burning is banned. Restrictions will stay in place until the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says fire danger has dropped.



New burning restrictions are set to take effect Sunday morning across parts of northeastern Minnesota as fire danger remains high.

Burning restrictions begin Sunday for Cook, Lake and northern St. Louis counties

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will enforce restrictions starting at 8 a.m. Sunday, July 12 for Cook, Lake and northern St. Louis counties.

No campfires will be allowed for dispersed, remote, backpacking or backcountry camping on state-managed, private and local lands, even if there is a fire ring.

Campfires are only allowed in established fire rings at state parks, homes, cabins, permanent campgrounds or resorts.

No burning of brush or yard waste is allowed, and burning permits will not be issued or activated.

Fireworks may not be ignited on any public or private land outside city limits.

These restrictions apply to state forests, state forest campgrounds, state day-use areas, state recreational areas and backpacking sites in state parks.

The restrictions will remain in effect until the DNR Commissioner decides fire danger has lessened.

The new rules are in line with restrictions set by the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa and Voyageurs National Park.

The U.S. Forest Service has also issued restrictions for all campfires in the Superior National Forest in these counties starting at 12:01 a.m. July 12, and in the entire Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness which began at 12:01 a.m. July 11.

With little rain and above-average temperatures in the forecast, fire danger is expected to stay very high until the area gets significant precipitation.

Officials are urging everyone to check the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions' webpage for the latest updates.

What we don't know:

The DNR has not said when the restrictions will end, as it depends on weather and fire conditions improving.