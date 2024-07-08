Bystanders help trapped child bicyclist struck by vehicle in Maplewood

A late-night bike crash on July 4 sent a boy to the hospital after strangers rushed to help free him from being pinned under the SUV involved in the incident.

According to Maplewood police, around 11 p.m. on the holiday evening, the child was struck at the intersection of White Bear Ave North and Highway 36.

The boy had been biking southbound with his father and crossing the intersection, when an SUV exiting west on Highway 36 struck him – pinning both him and the bike underneath the SUV.

Both the boy’s father and bystanders rushed into action and were able to lift the vehicle together to free the child, who was then transported by medics to a hospital. His current condition remains unknown.