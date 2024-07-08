Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
10
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Houston County, Scott County, Sibley County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Brown County

Bystanders help trapped child bicyclist struck by vehicle in Maplewood

By
Published  July 8, 2024 1:07pm CDT
Road incidents
FOX 9

Bystanders pull boy from under car in Maplewood

Bystanders pull a boy from under a car after he was hit while riding a bike with his dad on July 4. The boy was taken to the hospital where his condition is unknown.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A late-night bike crash on July 4 sent a boy to the hospital after strangers rushed to help free him from being pinned under the SUV involved in the incident.

According to Maplewood police, around 11 p.m. on the holiday evening, the child was struck at the intersection of White Bear Ave North and Highway 36.

The boy had been biking southbound with his father and crossing the intersection, when an SUV exiting west on Highway 36 struck him – pinning both him and the bike underneath the SUV.

Both the boy’s father and bystanders rushed into action and were able to lift the vehicle together to free the child, who was then transported by medics to a hospital. His current condition remains unknown.